Bill Cosby’s honorary degree revoked

Ohion, April 8 (IANS) Veteran comedian Bill Cosby’s honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case.

This is the first time the University has revoked an honorary degree, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

University trustees approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case will begin on April 9 in suburban Philadelphia.

An Ohio State spokesman said: “Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university’s principles and values.”

Cosby’s retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in June last year.

–IANS

ks/rb/mr