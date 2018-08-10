Bill introduced to remove discrimination in personal laws

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday to omit provisions discriminatory towards leprosy patients from different personal laws.

The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was introduced by Minister of State for Law and Justice P. P. Chaudhary.

It seeks to amend the Divorce Act, 1869, Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act 1956 to strike down leprosy as a ground for seeking divorce.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that leprosy was now completely curable but the old legislative provisions discriminating the persons affected by leprosy continued at various levels.

“The bill would ensure elimination of discrimination against the leprosy affected persons and provide for their integration into mainstream of society,” the statement said.

–IANS

