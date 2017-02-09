Bill introduced to repeal 105 redundant acts

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill to repeal around 105 redundant acts.

The list includes an act from 1852 for making better provision for the Sheriffs of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay, one from 1867 to collect toll on the Ganga, and one on revenue from opium that dates back to 1950.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017, introduced by the minister, has nine acts that date back to the 19th Century, and 13 acts that came before 1950.

The Ganges Tolls Act of 1867 provided for collecting toll “not exceeding 12 annas” on certain boats and steamers plying on the Ganga to improve navigation of the river between Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and Dinapore in Bihar.

The Sheriffs’ Fees Act of 1852 provided for remunerations for the Sheriffs of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay for the execution of legal process issued by courts out of the said towns.

The bill also includes 2008 amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, the Vice-President’s Pension Act, and the Young Persons (Harmful Publications) Act, 1956.

