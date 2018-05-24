Bill on FATA merger sent to Pakistani President

Islamabad, May 30 (IANS) A bill on the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been forwarded to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, a media report said on Wednesday.

According to Dawn News, the Senate received the bill from the Ministry of Law and Justice after it was passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly. Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani authenticated the bill and sent it to the President for assent under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with a two-thirds majority.

–IANS

qd/vm