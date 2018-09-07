Bill soon on raising NIDs status as ‘Institutions of National Importance’

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The government will bring an amendment Bill to declare the new NIDs ‘Institutions of National Importance’ (INIs) on a par with the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament for amending the NID Act, 2014 to include NID, Amaravati/Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh; NID, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; NID, Jorhat, Assam; and NID, Kurukshetra, Haryana and declare them INIs.

“Some minor amendments to the Act, including consequential amendments considered necessary namely, to re-name NID Vijayawada as NID Amaravati and nomenclature of Principal Designer as equivalent to Professor are also proposed in the Bill,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

“Establishing new NIDs as Institutions of National Importance in different geographical regions of the country will help produce highly skilled manpower in design which, in turn, will create job opportunities, both direct and indirect, by providing sustainable design interventions for crafts, handloom, rural technology, small, medium and large scale enterprises; and outreach programmes for capacity, capability and institution building,” it added.

–IANS

vn/mag/sed