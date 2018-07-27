Billie Piper and Johnny Lloyd expecting a child

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Billie Piper says that she is expecting a baby with her musician boyfriend Johnny Lloyd, whom she’s been dating for two years.

Confirming the pregnancy news, a source told Mirror.com, “Billie and Johnny are delighted. They can’t wait to welcome the new addition to their family.”

In February, Billie said she was in a “good place” and would love to have more children, saying: “In my dream world I’d have loads.”

“I was one of four and it’s taxing for both parents and kids. I do like the idea of chaos,” she added.

The “Collateral” star has already two sons, a nine-year-old Winston and a six-year-old Eugene, with her former husband Laurence Fox, with whom she got separated in 2016.

–IANS

sim/nv/sed