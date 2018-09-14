BIMSTEC nations’ military exercise culminates

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The military exercise “MILEX-2018” involving BIMSTEC countries concluded at Aundh military station in Pune on Sunday, creating better understanding and evolving an institutionalised mechanism for regional cooperation in counter-terror operations.

Unio Minister of State for Defence Subash Bhambre, chief guest at the ceremony, said the exercise has been a grand success and taught valuable counter-terrorism lessons to the troops of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) grouping of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand , Nepal and Bhutan.

“The exercise has provided us all an opportunity to discuss the issue of countering terrorism from the military point of view. The camaraderie and friendship developed between the contingents during the exercise will help enhance interoperability between the armies which may be called upon to collectively fight the growing menace of terrorism,” Bhambre said.

The BIMSTEC armies, during the validation exercise, showcased tactical drills like hostage rescue by insertion of troops from helicopters, room intervention as well as house clearing drill as part of cordon-and-search operations, raid on a terrorist hideout and neutralisation of improvised explosive devices.

Bhambre along with Service Chiefs and other senior Army officers witnessed more than 250 indigenously developed defence-related equipment.

Almost 20 agencies dealing with defence equipment participated in the display, including ordnance factories, Defence and Research Development Organisation, and leading private sector companies.

–IANS

rak/tsb