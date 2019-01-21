Biocon net zooms 136% in Q3

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (IANS) India’s biotech major Biocon on Thursday reported a Rs 217-crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2018-19, registering a whopping 136 per cent annual growth from Rs 92 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based company said its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review (Q3) grew 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,541-crore from Rs 1,058-crore in the like period a year ago.

Sequentially, however, net profit declined 39 per cent from Rs 355 crore but revenue was up 17 per cent from Rs 1,321 crore a quarter ago.

–IANS

