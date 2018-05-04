‘Bioscopewala’ release to coincide with Tagore’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The makers of “Bioscopewala”, an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Kabuliwala”, had decided to change the movie’s release date from February to May to coincide with the month of the Nobel Prize winner’s 157th birth anniversary.

Tagore’s birth anniversary falls on May 7 while the film will release on May 25.

“This film is our humble tribute and respect to the Nobel Prize winning author. We wanted to commemorate his 157th birth anniversary by coinciding the release of our film ‘Bioscopewala’, an adaptation of the classical story ‘Kabuliwala’.

“In the journey of making this film, waiting for a few months to release the film based on his story, was a decision I took as a mark of respect to him and the enormous literature and stories he created,” producer Sunil Doshi said in a statement to IANS.

“Bioscopewala” extends the story from where Tagore’s “Kabuliwala” — a widely known short story penned in 1892 — ends.

In this film, Kabuliwala shows films to children in Kolkata on his bioscope. Being with the children, specially young Mini, reminds him of his daughter who is in Kabul ravaged by civil war.

The movie stars the legendary actor Danny Denzongpa with Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna.

Tagore’s “Kabuliwala” is the story of a Pashtun merchant from Kabul who comes to Calcutta (present day Kolkata) each year for selling dry fruits. While living in India he becomes friends with a five-year-old girl Mini from a middle-class aristocratic family as she reminds him of his daughter who lives in Kabul.

Presented by Fox Star Studios in association with Star India, the film is directed by Deb Medhekar.

