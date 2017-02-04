Bipasha not part of ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya’, says spokesperson

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu’s spokesperson has denied rumours that she will be seen in a cameo in upcoming horror television series titled “Koi Laut Ke Aaya”.

The buzz was that Bipasha — who has been a part of supernatural films like “Raaz”, “Creature 3D” and “Alone” — has been approached for a special appearance in the show.

When contacted, her spokesperson said in a statement: “The reports are baseless. Neither Bipasha Basu, nor her team, has been contacted for the show. She is not a part of the show and is not making a cameo in it either.”

Bipasha had earlier appeared in horror TV show “Darr Sabko Lagta Hai” in 2015.

At the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, she said she won’t mind doing a reality TV show.

–IANS

aru/rb/bg