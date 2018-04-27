Bird downs Russian jet, both pilots dead

Moscow, May 3 (IANS) A Russian fighter jet crashed over the Mediterranean Sea shortly after takeoff on Thursday killing both pilots, after a bird probably collided with one of its engines, the Defence Ministry said.

The incident took place at around 9.45 a.m. when the aircraft — a Sukhoi Su-30 SM belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces — was climbing after taking off from the Khmeimim airfield in Latakia, Syria, according to the Ministry’s statement cited by TASS news agency.

It was downed following the impact of a bird that probably collided with one of its engines. Both pilots who fought until the last minute to save the plane died, said the Ministry, ruling out the possibility of an enemy attack.

–IANS

and/soni/mr