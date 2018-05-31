Birds vaccinated after two dozen peacocks die

Gurugram, June 4 (IANS) Over two dozen peacocks and peahen died and more than 100 were found ill in Haryana in a span of a fortnight, forcing authorities to vaccinate over 24,000 birds in poultry farms to prevent the spread of Newcastle disease.

The peacocks died following an outbreak of Newcastle disease in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered and forest department nd Department of Animal Husbandry to inspect all poultry farms to ascertain if they are infected and quarantine them if required.

“A total of 24,122 birds were vaccinated in the last two days. It has also been asked to initiate a vaccination drive among more poultry to prevent the spread of the disease,” the official said in a statement.

The disease is a kind of airborne virus that is spread through poultry. Over four dozen birds are being treated at a centre in Bhondsi in the foothills of Aravali here on Sohna road.

