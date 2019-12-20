Bizarre!: Wheel falls off on takeoff…

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Flying is actually the safest way to travel, statistically speaking. It can be hard to imagine that if you’ve read even one news story about a plane crash.

But a recent incident of Air Canada Express flight forced you to rethink about flying in a plane.

In bizarre incident, an Air Canada Express lost its wheel moments after taking off from the airport, forcing the pilot to turn back the plane.

The incident was captured on video by a passenger.

The video captioned, “So, well, I’m currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel… 2020 starts pretty well.”

In the footage, flames are seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff.

One passenger comments that the wheel appears to be fine, before it promptly falls off the landing gear.

A post read, “When I first saw the news article before watching the video clip. I was wondering where the wheel landed after falling off. Luckily it fell off right after take off. Imagine a wheel of that size just falling out of the sky out of the blue.”

Another user wrote, “I think you must have dropped a series of little far when you landed. Obviously no new accident on TV… I guess you’re fine that’s the main thing :)”

A Twitterati quoted, “It’s Scarry. Never seen such incident. Inspection and maintenance failure.”

–IANS

saurav/rt