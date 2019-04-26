BJD fields candidate’s widow in Odisha assembly seat

Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal on Monday said it would field Savitri Agarwalla, the widow of sitting MLA and party candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, from the Patkura Assembly constituency in Kendrapara district.

BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement.

Polling for the seat will be held on May 19.

Patkura was slated to go to polls in the fourth and final phase of the Assembly elections, being held simultaneously in Odisha with the Lok Sabha polls, on April 29 but voting was deferred following Agarwalla’s death on April 20.

Bijoy Mohapatra is contesting as the BJP candidate and Jayant Mohanty is the Congress candidate.

