BJD leaders embezzled Central funds: Shah

Jajpur (Odisha), April 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders of looting the Central funds in Odisha.

Addressing an election rally in the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said while Rs 5.56 lakh crore was given by the Union government in the last five years for the development of Odisha, it did not reach the people because of the corruption of the state government.

‘The ‘babus’ and leaders of the BJD have embezzled the money,’ he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was shielding the mining mafia, Shah said the BJP will send all those involved in illegal mining and chit fund scams to jail within 90 days of coming to power in Odisha.

Criticising Naveen Patnaik for his poor understanding of the Odia language even after ruling the state for 19 years, the BJP President said only an Odia speaking Chief Minister can understand the problems of the people in the state.

He appealed the people to vote for the BJP to form governments both at Centre and the state.

‘It is clear that the whole country has resolved to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again,’ Shah added.

Elections are being held in Odisha in four phases, the last of which will be conducted on April 29. The state has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly constituencies.

–IANS

