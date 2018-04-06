BJD protests fuel price hike in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 7 (IANS) The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday staged demonstrations at various petrol pumps across Odisha protesting against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel.

Hundreds of activists of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the youth and student wings of the ruling party, staged a peaceful demonstration at various petrol pumps.

In a bid to create awareness among the people on the frequent hike in the price of petroleum products, the party activists distributed leaflets to the public.

They alleged that the central government has failed to take steps to reduce the price of the petroleum products.

“The BYJD and BCJD have been staging protests against the oil price hike since long. But as they fail to have any impact on the people, we have decided now to make the people aware of all the hidden agenda of the Union government,” said BCJD president Rana Pratap Patra.

Reacting to the protest, state wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the naveen Patnaik government should press for inclusion of the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“While the central government slashed tax on the fuel, the state government did not do so for the benefit of the public and it is protesting against the fuel price hike.

“It should request the GST council to include the petroleum products under GST ambit,” said BJP state general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra.

–IANS

