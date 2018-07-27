BJD regime in Odisha a ‘lollipop’ government: BJP

Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday termed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government a “lollipop” government.

“The state government is a lollipop government. It has failed to create job opportunities during its 19-year rule and youths are roaming unemployed. The state government is giving lollipops to the youths through Biju Yuva Vahini instead of ensuring jobs for them,” said Bharatiya Janata Party’s state-in-charge Arun Singh here.

He said the state government has been misleading people in name of connecting them under various schemes.

“Several people were connected in name of Gram Saathi before 2009 polls. When they protested, their voice was not heard after election. Similarly, the government tried to connect people under Krushak Saathi scheme before 2014 elections.

“Now, the youths are being targeted in name of Biju Yuva Vahini at payment of only Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000, which is just like giving a lollipop,” said Singh.

He also said the party will launch a campaign to expose corrupt MLAs and ministers of the ruling party.

“We will expose the tainted BJD MLAs and ministers through chargesheet. We have proof about their involvement in corrupt practices,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged the BJD workers deal with contractors for projects on the basis of 3-10 per cent commission.

Alleging that massive corruption is taking place in the state, he said the government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people while it is claiming that the state has been developed under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s regime.

