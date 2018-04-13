BJP, AAP hand-in-glove, advisers sacked to gain sympathy: Congress

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the cancellation of the appointment of nine AAP advisers, saying the two parties were working together to make a dent in his party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

“It was a pre-planned narrative to remove the nine advisers to the Delhi government appointed by the AAP government as the party was hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to remove the nine in a pick-and-choose manner,” Maken said in a statement.

“The AAP wants to gain sympathy as some of those removed were reportedly being considered for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, like Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena, and they would have quit their posts in any case,” he said.

“Though the Shunglu Committee report was submitted to Lt. Governor (Anil Baijal) on November 28, 2016, why it took so long for the Union Home Ministry to act on it,” he asked.

He said that the two parties were “hand-in-glove” to harm the Congress party in a bid to create a dent in the Congress vote share in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

“Ever since Rahul Gandhi became the Congress president, the Congress graph has been on an upswing and as a result, the BJP has become paranoid,” Maken said.

–IANS

