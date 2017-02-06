BJP accuses Bengal government of politicising demonetisation deaths

Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) Accusing West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of politicising people’s death in the initial months of demonetisation, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday took a swipe at the regime for not making obituary reference in the budget session to those who, according to the government, died due to the centre’s move.

“The party that did politics with people’s death during that period and blamed it on demonetisation, did not even make an obituary reference in the assembly today. I want to know which one is correct,” Ghosh said.

The BJP leader also claimed that there is no direct evidence of anyone’s death in the nation due to demonetisation and blamed the state government for “inflating the number of deaths everyday”.

“Nowhere it has been proved that people died in the country due to demonetisation. The Trinamool government misguided people by constantly terming them as demonetisation deaths and inflating the number of the deceased everyday,” he said.

Trinamool leaders spearheaded by party supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have repeatedly blamed the central government’s demonetisation move for people’s suffering throughout the nation.

The party also came up with a list of more than 120 “demonetisation victims” who purportedly died in bank queues or out of shock or frustration due to the central government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/vd