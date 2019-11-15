BJP activist moves SC against Maha poll alliance

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) A BJP activist from Maharashtra has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the post poll alliance of the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress in the state calling it an “unholy” one, even as the three parties were in a final huddle on Friday to cobble together the numbers.

Surendra Bahadur Singh in his plea contended that voters had given a clear mandate to the BJP-Sena alliance. “The present petition seeks to stop the unholy alliance between three political parties which have all fought against each other but is trying to form a government by joining hands thereby defeating the electoral mandate,” said the plea.

The petitioner seeks the apex court orders to restrain the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from inviting the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress to form a government in against mandate.

As an alternative, if a government is formed against the mandate of the people, it can be declared as unconstitutional, void ab initio and therefore liable to be dismissed.

Singh contended that Shiv Sena and Bhatiya Janata Party contested the polls against the political parties National Congress Party and the Congress.

“If a coalition of Shiv Sena with the political parties against which it contested the election is allowed to form a Government, the same will result in dilution of the mandate of the public and is against constitutional ethos,” said the plea.

Singh said that there is a larger question before the court: “Whether the expression includes a group of parties that contested against each other and fought election expressly against each other in terms of ideology, policies, propaganda and manifesto?”

