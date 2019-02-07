BJP, AIADMK hold talks on electoral alliance

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal and leaders of the state’s ruling AIADMK on Thursday met to discuss an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters at the airport on his arrival, Goyal said he was here to hold talks on an electoral alliance.

Goyal, accompanied by state BJP leaders, met the AIADMK leaders at an industrialist’s house here.

Earlier in the day BJP President Amit Shah, speaking in the state’s Erode, said the party would soon form a strong electoral alliance in the state.

–IANS

vj/vd