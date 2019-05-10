BJP approaches CEO over ‘sabotage’ of BJP rallies

Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) A BJP delegation approached the Election Commission (EC) on Monday seeking strong action against the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas for sabotaging their party’s rallies and also accused the CEO office of favouring Trinamool.

Party’s national secretary Sunil V. Deodhar accused the DM Ratnakar Rao of sabotaging the BJP meetings and “working as an agent of Trinamool Congress”.

“It is common that political leaders will come, address the public and return for which everyone seeks permission from the commission. The way they cancelled BJP president Amit Shah’s rally, has caused confusion among the people. State administration of Bengal has sabotaged our party’s meetings,” Deodhar told media persons here.

He said that they have demanded Rao’s removal.

Also, apart from Shah’s rally they haven’t got the permission for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally and even Smriti Irani’s meeting was called off at the last moment.

“Is this any kind joke? This way Mamata Banerjee is ruining Bengal’s name across the country ant this is not the state’s culture,” Deodhar said.

State BJP Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar, party leader Mukul Roy and Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra were also a part of the delegation. They held a sit-in protest outside the CEO office, but withdrew it after getting an assurance from the commission.

“We all have strongly demanded an inquiry of the role played by District Electoral Officer of South 24 Parganas. He is not giving permissions for our rallies,” Roy said.

“Chief Minister moves around with a convoy of 26 vehicles and there is cash in all of them. Even Abhishek Banerjee moves in a convoy of 16 vehicles, each carrying cash that is later distributed,” Roy said.

According to him, they have never been stopped during the Naka checking.

“If the chief Minister can speak of searching the Prime Minister’s car, why should she be spared? The CEO office has turned into a Trinamool office,” Roy said.

