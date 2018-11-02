BJP asks AAP to expel its MLA Amanatullah Khan from party

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP workers on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that he expel MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The protesters said that Khan had attacked Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari at the instance of Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge on the Yamuna river on Sunday.

The BJP workers assembled at Chandagi Ram Akhara and marched towards the residence of Kejriwal, raising slogans against him and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

However, they were stopped meters away from the Chief Minister’s residence. The police used mild force and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Some of the protesters were also taken into custody.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Rajesh Bhatia said that by attacking Tiwari, “Khan has insulted every worker of BJP, which should be condemned everywhere”.

“Today’s demonstration is symbolic and peaceful and we demand that Kejriwal apologise publicly and dismiss Khan, who has a criminal history,” Bhatia said.

Delhi BJP Vice President Jai Prakash said that Kejrwial and Khan had not only attacked Tiwari but also the pride of the entire poorvanchal community (people hailing mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh).

He called upon the members of the poorvanchal community, quite significant electorally, to boycott AAP and Kejriwal. “These people should also be kept away from the Chhath Puja ghats,” Prakash said.

The Delhi BJP chief, who represents the northeast Delhi Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, was manhandled by Khan and his party workers during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad area on Sunday.

Tiwari and several others have filed a police complaint against Kejriwal, Khan and others.

