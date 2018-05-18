BJP attempts to subvert democracy failed in Karnataka: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s attempts to “subvert democracy” has “miserably failed” in Karnataka.

Kejriwal’s comment came after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned before facing a crucial trust vote in the Assembly, bringing an end to a political thriller that began after the May 12 elections threw up a hung verdict.

“BJP’s attempts to subvert democracy have miserably failed in Karnataka. BJP’s lust for power through foul means stands completely exposed. Will BJP learn any lesson now?” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal also said that the “judiciary has risen to the occasion and has safeguarded our democracy”.

