BJP biggest protector of all fraudsters: Congress

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday demanded Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje quit their posts, if appearing as a lawyer for someone was a crime.

The party’s response came after the BJP claimed PNB fraud case accused Mehul Choksi enjoyed the “patronage” of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and that is why H.S. Chandramauli, who represented Choksi in a criminal case in 2015, was given a Congress ticket in Karnataka.

“Some bhakt channels ran that Congress has given ticket to Mehul Choksi’s lawyer and have committed a crime. The lawyer himself has clarified that he has nothing to do with Mehul Choksi. As a lawyer, he may have represented him in a case long time back. But it is not a crime,” said Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

He said that if becoming anyone’s lawyer is wrong, then BJP should seek the resignation of Jaitley, whose daughter was a lawyer for Nirav Modi’s companies, Sushma Swaraj, whose husband and daughter were lawyers for former IPL chief Lalit Modi and Vasundhara Raje who wrote a letter favouring Lalit Modi when he was in London.

“But BJP is stooping to that level of questioning who is a lawyer of whom. The BJP brigade is the biggest spokesperson, protector and lawyer of all the absconders and fraudsters of the nation who have taken benefit of BJP’s ‘Udaan Scheme’ for scamsters who have taken away the money,” he added.

–IANS

sid/vd