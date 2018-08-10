BJP, BJD indulging in match-fixing: Anand Sharma

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday said there has been match-fixing between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It’s match-fixing between BJD and BJP or else what is the reason that the BJD supports every wrong decision of the BJP. They are supporting each other,” said Sharma.

He said since the BJP will not get the required number of seats at the Centre to form the government and there is no chance of increasing its tally in the eastern states including Odisha in the 2019 polls, the BJP will seek the support of the BJD if new political equations arise to form the government at the Centre.

Criticising the BJD for supporting the BJP during the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, Sharma asked why did Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik not raise the Mahanadi water dispute and the super specialty hospital at Rourkela with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the latter made a phone call seeking the BJD’s support.

“If you (BJD) are secular, why are you supporting BJP and not raising issues like mob lynching. What is the reason for your support?” asked Sharma.

Alleging that central agencies are used in a targeted vendetta against political opponents, he said there might be the use of such central agencies against the Naveen Patnaik government and that’s why he readily agrees when he gets a phone call.

The Congress leader said the institutions of the state are under assault under the BJP government at the Centre.

“Hatred and intolerance have engulfed the country under this BJP government while mob lynching in 21st century has shamed our country across the globe,” he added.

He held the Prime Minister solely responsible for making a “mess” of the economy.

Sharma said Modi and the BJP have betrayed the people of the country as the promises of two crore jobs every year, women security and a robust economy are yet to be fulfilled.

“Investments have dropped substantially. Lakhs of people have lost jobs and business houses have been shut down in the aftermath of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax implementation. Modi has betrayed the country,” he said.

He also demanded a white paper on the state of the economy.

The Congress leader demanded that the government make public the GDP numbers as per the old formula for the last 10 years.

Alleging that the Rafale fighter jets deal is the biggest scam in the country, he said it was the Prime Minister’s arbitrary decision to acquire 36 jets at three times the price negotiated by the UPA.

“It was his decision to cancel the deal negotiated for complete transfer of technology and manufacture of 108 jets by HAL without authorisation. This has been done to benefit the capitalists of the country,” he added.

–IANS

