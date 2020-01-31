BJP calls Prashant Bhushan ‘loser’ after he questions Shah

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has called senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan “a loser” after he questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the BJP will win the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

Bhushan on Thursday tweeted and shared a news link, in which Shah stated that the ‘Delhi election results will be shocking’.

He wrote: “Why does Shah say that Delhi election results will shock everyone? It means he knows that everyone expects AAP to win and BJP to lose. Is he planning to pull a rabbit out of the hat by EVM tampering? Or is there some more sinister plan afoot?”

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi retweeted Bhushan’s tweet saying: “Losers have already started building their case. When BJP loses an election after election from Rajasthan, MP…& AAP won elections by getting 67 seats in Delhi, EVM’s were functioning right , knowing well when Shah with the team are walking in the streets of Delhi EVM’s go kaput.”

Lekhi tried to tell that Amit Shah has worked hard in the Delhi Assembly elections, and hence can say that the results of the Delhi elections would be shocking.

