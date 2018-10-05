BJP candidate dies after voting in J&K

Jammu, Oct 10 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday immediately after casting his vote in the Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections.

Azad Singh Raju, 62, a former employee of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was a candidate for the Ramban Municipal Committee.

He voted at the Sunaari Mohalla polling station in Ramban and collapsed soon after. “He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

He was among the 24 candidates in fray for the seven wards of the Ramban Municipal Committee in Jammu region.

Polling in ward number 2 of the Ramban Municipal Committee was stopped after his death.

–IANS

