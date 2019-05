Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Shantanu Thakur, BJP candidate from Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, sustained serious head injury when his car collided with a police vehicle on Saturday, party officials said.

“Shantanu Thakur suffered head injury while on his way from Jagulia to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas after his car was hit by a police vehicle,” state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

