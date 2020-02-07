BJP candidate Manish Singh leads from Delhi Cantt

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) BJP candidate Manish Singh is leading from the Delhi Cantt seat, the only one in the six seats of the Gol Market counting centre where the BJP has established a lead.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in the other five Assembly segments. Manish Singh was a jawan in the Indian Air Force.

Currently, 6,069 votes have been counted in the Delhi Cantt seat in which BJP’s Manish Singh is leading with 2,325 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Tanwar is in second place with 2,022 votes while AAP candidate Virender Singh is third with 1,615 votes.

–IANS

