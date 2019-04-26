BJP candidate meets Trinamool strongman Mondal on poll day

Bolpur (West Bengal), April 29 (IANS) Embarrassing the saffron leadership, the BJP’s candidate for West Bengal’s Jadavpur constituency, Anupam Hazra, who was expelled by Trinamool Congress for anti-party activities, on Monday met the state’s ruling party strongman Anubrata Mondal at the Trinamool party office here in Birbhum district.

Describing it as a “courtesy meeting”, Hazra – a former Trinamool MP from Bolpur – said he “does not have a mindset like a typical politician” and continues to maintain relations with his “uncle” even after leaving the Trinamool and joining the BJP.

Incidentally, he met Trinamool’s Birbhum district President on a day when the fourth phase Lok Sabha elections were underway.

“Do not mix politics and relationship. We are all human beings at the end of the day. I do not have a mindset like a typical politician. I maintain relationship with people irrespective of their party affiliations. I maintain the relation of uncle-nephew (with Mondal,” he said.

Hazra touched Mondal’s feet seeking his blessings and had his lunch at the Trinamool party office.

“It is a courtesy meet. I am an electorate here. When I rang up my uncle, he invited me to come to him as he knew that I would be coming here to cast my vote,” he said.

Hazra also claimed that he went to meet Mondal as the latter had recently lost his mother.

“I prepared a programme to meet my uncle after casting my votes. I am happy to meet him and hopefully, will be able to feed him ‘mihidana’ (a Bengali sweet),” he said.

Hazra admitted there was a misunderstanding between them due to some people.

“He misunderstood me, because of the game played by some people,” he said explaining his decision to leave the party and joining the BJP.

Agreeing with Hazra, Mondal also said there was misunderstanding between them and Hazra made a “foolish mistake”.

“He did a foolish mistake and left the party. But he is hailing from Bolpur and his father is a friend of mine. I can take him back in the party, if required. If he wants to be an MP, I will inform party supremo Mamata Banerjee about him,” Mondal added.

–IANS

bdc/ssp/vd