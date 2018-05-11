BJP celebrates in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) Hundreds of BJP activists celebrated on Tuesday across Karnataka as the BJP appeared set to dethrone the Congress in the state.

Waving BJP flags and dancing to drum beats, the activists as well as some leaders cheered loudly in the party office here at Malleswaram. Many shouted slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

Vote count on Tuesday from Saturday’s Assembly election showed the Bhratiya Janata Party almost touching the half-way mark in the 224-seat House. Polling, however, took place only in 222 seats.

–IANS

bha/mr