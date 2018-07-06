BJP, Congress attack Kejriwal over DJB’s plans

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The BJP and the Congress on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will follow the Singaporean model for water treatment and is taking a slew of steps to improve water availability by 15-20 per cent in two years.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari told reporters: “Kejriwal has been in power for almost 40 months and has been incharge of DJB for almost 15 months and the way he today spoke of better management of available water apart from promoting water harvesting in Delhi during his visit to Coronation Park speaks volumes on his wilful evasion of his responsibilities till now.”

“DJB is the only department being looked after by him and feigning innocence the way he spoke on the need for water harvesting has made people realize that how he has wasted three years,” the BJP leader said.

Tiwari, who represents Delhi’s northeast comnstituency in the Lok Sabha, said that had he been a little sincere in implementing water harvesting to increase ground water level and worked out a summer plan for water distribution to people, Delhi could have been saved from the agony of facing an almost parched summer.

Tiwari said now every citizen believes that Kejriwal has all through wilfully evaded responsibility on providing proper water and power to the people despite availability of both which has always been BJP’s contention.

“Some city areas are facing water crisis. We are working to improve the situation. The DJB is rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20 per cent in two years and 50 per cent in five years. Hopefully, thereafter there will be no water shortage,” Kejriwal said after inspecting the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Burari here.

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken also attacked the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for fooling the people by asserting that things will improve only after five years.

“On the one hand, BJP’s Narendra Modi government says that things will improve only by 2022, like doubling of the farmers income, employment, introduction of bullet trains and cleaning of the Ganga and on the other Kejriwal is saying that the water situation will improve only after five years,” the former union minister said.

Maken said: “Both the BJP and the AAP are only fooling the people by asserting that things will improve after five years which is intended to mislead the people in voting for them in the next elections as well with hollow promises to cover up the failures of both the governments in the past three and a half years.”

The Congress leader also said the people of Delhi would have to wait for five more years for “achhe din” to come which means that both the BJP and the AAP governments had totally failed in delivering on their promises.

–IANS

