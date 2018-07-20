BJP-Congress war over Rahul hugging PM intensifies (Lead, correcting para 3)

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Congress President for “unwanted hug” during the no confidence motion in Parliament by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the BJP and the Congress traded barbs over the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described Gandhi as an “incapable leader” to hold any public office, while the Congress said that Gandhi’s hug was full of grace and Modi’s attack on him exposes “politics of hate”.

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, Modi without taking any names mocked Gandhi for hugging him in the Lok Sabha on Friday during the no confidence motion against the NDA government, which it won easily.

“We asked the reasons for their no confidence motion but when they failed to give it and then they ended up giving an unwanted hug,” Modi said, referring to Gandhi’s embrace.

“Even a beginner in politics, but Gandhi being what he is I think he has demonstrated is irregibility and incapability to really hold any public office,” BJP leader G.V.L. Narsimha Rao said here.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot hit back, seeking to remind the Prime Minister said that he has given hugs to various leaders across the globe.

“Modi has hugged various leaders during his visit to foreign countries. Were they unwanted hugs?” he asked.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: “Modi is mocking Rahul Gandhi’s hug, which was given out of pure grace.”

“This completely exposes Modi’s politics of hate,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister and ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who is a critic of the Modi government also took a dig at Modi over the hug.

“The serial hugger has been taken for a hug,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said that he would tackle Modi’s “hate and fear” with love and compassion.

“The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament…Prime Minister uses hate, fear and anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that love and compassion in the hearts of all Indians is the only way to build a nation,” Gandhi tweeted.

