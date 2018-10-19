BJP corporator arrested for assaulting police officer

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party corporator in Meerut was arrested on Saturday for assaulting a uniformed sub-inspector at a restaurant that the former owns, police said.

On Friday, the sub-inspector had gone to a restaurant — Black Pepper — with a woman lawyer. There, he allegedly got into a tiff with a waiter after which Corporator Manish Chowdhary attacked him and was caught on a video slapping the police officer thrice.

He was also abusing the duo even as the woman lawyer threw crockery at the restaurant staff, mouthing obscenities.

Meerut City Superintendent of Police R. Singh said that the BJP leader had been booked under non-bailable offences. BJP workers created a ruckus soon after the corporator was arrested and tried to prevent the police from discharging their duties.

Chowdhary has also lodged a complaint, alleging that Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh came to his restaurant drunk, vandalized property and attacked his staff.

–IANS

