BJP criticises Raj education minister for changing school timetable for Yoga Day

Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) After stoking controversy for altering the syllabus in Rajasthan school textbooks, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara is again in the crosshairs of the opposition BJP for changing the school calendar that will see the new academic session start on July 1 which reportedly will stop students from observing International Day of Yoga on June 21.

According to Dotasara, the schools will re-open on July 1 instead of June 19 as per the former government’s time-table. Even the schedule for winter holidays has been changed. Now winter holidays will be scheduled from December 25-31 instead of December 25 to January 7 under the former BJP government.

Former Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, tweeted on the development, “Government should make students aware of Yoga benefits, however, the state government has tried to belittle its significance. Yoga Day helps students to get awareness on Yoga’s significance in their life and inspires them to bring Yoga in their daily lives.”

Meanwhile, Dotasara said, “Yoga Day will be celebrated in schools and offices to abide by the order of government. BJP government, to celebrate this one day, had changed the school calendar and ordered schools to reopen from June 19. This is wrong. We changed the school calendar taking views from parents and teachers associations,” he added.

The school session used to close on April 30, however, now it will close on May 16, he said.

