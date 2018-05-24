BJP defeats Sena to retain Palghar

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) In a jolt to its ally Shiv Sena which had “hijacked” the family of its late MP, its ally Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday won the bypoll to Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha seat.

BJP’s Rajendra Gavit defeated his nearest rival, Shriniwas Vanga of the Sena and the son of sitting MP Chintaman Vanga, whose death in January had necessitated the bypoll.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all the party leaders and workers for this victory,” he said.

