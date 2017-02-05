BJP demands Sisodia’s resignation over deaths at children’s homes

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Attacking the AAP government over the deaths at a Delhi children’s home, the BJP on Sunday demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds charge of the department concerned.

The BJP also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should own moral responsibility of the death of the 11 children and set up a high power committee to improve the living condition at Asha Kiran Homes.

“The Delhi government is responsible for the death of 11 innocent children inmates of Asha Kiran Homes and it is now trying to evade responsibility and mislead the people,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.

“Sisodia, who is looking after the Social Welfare Department should own responsibility for the death of 11 children at Asha Kiran Homes and resign,” he demanded.

“Had Sisodia acted fast after the first death was reported may be other children could have been saved.”

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Tiwari said: “The Social Welfare Department of Delhi government which runs the Asha Kiran Homes has never cared for the poor inmates.”

“And the callousness of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by keeping the social welfare department without a Minister led to a total chaos,” he alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP government for serving notice to the officials of the department by the Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal, the BJP leader said: “Delhi Commission for Women notice itself is a proof of Kejriwal government’s efforts to evade responsibility as had the Government been sincere, the notice should have gone throughAChild Welfare Board.”

–IANS

aks/vd