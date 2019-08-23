BJP demands white paper on Delhi govt functioning

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday demanded a white paper from the Delhi government on its functioning.

Speaking to the media here, he said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government issued tenders worth thousands of crores in last one year, to earn money through corruption.

“The decision to waive off the pending water dues and surcharge amount by Kejriwal is a mere election stunt.”

Goel, a former state BJP President, said that Kejriwal, who is the Chairman of Jal Board, is announcing these schemes to hide his failures and the prevalent corruption in the organisation.

He said there has been pervasive corruption in issuing tenders by the Jal Board in last one year and he will soon expose this corruption.

Goel demanded that the Delhi government should release white paper on the “Working of Delhi Government” so that the people of Delhi can see that how Kejriwal has been looting them since last five years.

–IANS

nks/vd