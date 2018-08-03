BJP dubs CWC as ‘corruption wali committee’

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Dubbing CWC as “corruption wali committee” (committee of corruption) instead of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the BJP on Saturday said that every act of corruption in the country is linked with the Congress and 10, Janpath is its permanent address.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of misleading people against the government and said: “10, Janpath is the permanent address of corruption.”

“Every act of the corruption in this country ultimately leads to Gandhi family and those close to Gandhi family. But ‘corruption wali committee’ accuses others,” Patra said.

“The Congress has a clear connection with corruption. Wherever corruption happens in India, it goes to 10, Janpath.”

The BJP leader also targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said the party is spreading untruth on the issue of the Rafale fighter jets deal.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) told Parliament that the French president said something in his ears. Within hours, the French government issued a statement exposing his lies. Can there be anything more humiliating than this?” the leader asked.

In another attack, Patra accused the Congress of playing vote bank politics on the controversy surrounding Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Patra said that the Congress did not allow BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah to speak on the NRC issue in the upper House but now they are seeking to have a detailed discussion on NRC in the CWC meeting.

“Is the CWC more important than Parliament?” he asked.

–IANS

