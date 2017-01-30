BJP fields wife of expelled party leader in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 30 (IANS) The BJP on Monday announced the candidature of Swati Singh, wife of former state Vice President Daya Shankar Singh who was thrown out of the party last year for using derogatory words against BSP supremo Mayawati, from the Sarojninagar assembly seat here.

Swati Singh, a teacher by profession, shot to fame after she took on the four-time Chief Minister following use of abusive language against her daughter and mother-in-law. She openly dared Mayawati of coming and harm her teenaged daughter if she had the guts.

Impressed by her connect with the people, specially the women, she was made the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women wing and has now been fielded as the candidate from the important seat.

BJP state media incharge Harish Chandra Srivastava said that the ticket for Singh was announced after being approved by national president Amit Shah.

