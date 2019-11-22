BJP for EC’s intervention over attack on BJP leader

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP on Monday requested the Election Commission to take action against Trinamool Congress alleging their workers attacked party’s state Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar in the presence of police and media during by-elections to three Assembly seats.

Majumdar, the BJP candidate in Karimpur Assembly constituency, was assaulted allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters on Monday when he visited polling booths during the by-elections.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader G.V.L. Narsimha Rao said: “It’s murder of democracy. It showed the nervousness of Mamata Banerjee. Violence has been unleashed on our leaders on the day of polling.”

The BJP leader alleged that Majumdar was “beaten up and kicked” publicly in the presence of media and police.

He said the BJP has requested the EC to prevent “murder of democracy” and take stringent action in the case.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had to baton-charge to disperse the attackers on Monday. Majumdar alleged he was attacked by ruling party supporters when he went to a polling booth where people were not allowed to cast their vote.

The EC has sought a report from the presiding officer of the booth.

The by-elections were held in three Assembly constituencies — Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur (Sadar)– on Monday.

