BJP government must be removed for nation’s interest: Congress

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who slammed opposition attempts at unity as based on hatred against him, Congress on Tuesday said “he has a mindset of conflict” and that in the “larger interest of the nation”, it was necessary to remove the BJP government.

Accusing Modi of giving “false statements” due to the “bitterness” in him, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that he looks on the Congress as a “personal enemy”.

Noting the opposition has a responsibility and a duty to oppose the government on wrong policies, he said that Modi has not changed from “a mindset of conflict”.

“What does he (Modi) expect from the opposition and Congress that we will not oppose the government. It is surprising that the Prime Minister has complained that there is opposition to him. Modiji is so full of arrogance that he is comparing himself with the the nation.”

“The Prime Minister and the government have to be defeated, it is necessary to remove it. It is necessary for the country’s interest. There is nothing wrong in attempting this along with all like-minded opposition parties,” he added.

Sharma said: “The Prime Minister said this ‘alliance’ was not in national interest. We have not sought his certificate. Not talking about him, but the government has to be removed for the country’s interest. We do not need his advice. We will think about it. We will also ensure that the job is completed.”

Slamming Modi for failing to deliver on his promises, he said this government should go because it has betrayed the people of the country.

“Atrocities against children and women have increased, mob lynchings, vigilantism. If this is good governance, then what would be bad governance?” he asked.

–IANS

sid/vd