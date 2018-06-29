BJP government preparing to scuttle monsoon session: Congress

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government and the BJP of trying to “scuttle the monsoon session” of Parliament by raising issues of conflict and confrontation and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up this mindset in larger interests of the nation.

The party also accused Modi of seeking to run away from his accountability to the Parliament.

“… he (Modi) is in perpetual election mode and wants to be in a state of perpetual conflict with the Opposition.

“It is this Prime Minister who has prevented building of any national consensus on key issues. In this mindset of confrontation, the Prime Minister and the government are not interested in the monsoon session of Parliament. They have started conflict on issues like in the last session.

“The Prime Minister wants to run away from his accountability before the Indian Parliament,” said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

“The previous session was also wasted by the ruling party which had made false charges against the opposition. The BJP and the government are already preparing that the monsoon session gets wasted,” he added.

Accusing the BJP and the government of “preparing to scuttle this monsoon session, so that they run away from questions and issues that have taken place since the last session”, Sharma, the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government must be prepared to answer questions raised by the opposition and allow the Parliament to function.

“There is no dialogue between the government and the opposition on any issue. We want the Parliament to function.

“We are appealing to the government to give up the mindset of confrontation and behave like a responsible government and allow the Parliament to function in larger national interest,” he added.

–IANS

sid/vd