BJP has failed to ensure safety of people: AAP

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A day after the rape of a minor in an NDMC school came to light, AAP ministers on Saturday slammed the Centre for failing to protect its citizens and said that the “brutality” could have been avoided if CCTV cameras were in place.

“The brutal rape of a 6-year-old in an NDMC school has put the safety and security of citizens under a big question mark. The Lt Governor, BJP and all the other officials must explain as the Centre controls law and order of the Capital,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena.

“Whenever AAP steps forward to make Delhi crime-free by installing CCTV cameras across the city, the BJP causes disturbance in the work of public interest,” Atishi said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba emphasized as to how full statehood for Delhi is important to ensure steps are taken in the interest of people, and not towards “corruption”.

“Full statehood of the capital is necessary so that decisions can be taken in favour of public and not corruption. Despite the approval of the Supreme Court on CCTV camera installation, BJP is not ready to accept the decision,” she said.

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday gave administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the much-awaited project for installing about 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. But the Chief Secretary criticized the Kejriwal government for taking the decision in “haste”.–IANS

Sd/prs