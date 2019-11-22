BJP has no CM face against Kejriwal: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that the BJP doesn’t have a face capable enough to fight against Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Assembly election, and also that there is infighting among the saffron party leaders for the Chief Minister’s post.

However, the BJP said the work done by the AAP government will decide who will win and who will lose, adding that the ground has slipped from under Kejriwal’s feet and the results will not be as they were in 2015.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the BJP for taking back the name of Manoj Tiwari as the Chief Minister candidate, minutes after announcing it.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday announced that the BJP will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, adding he will not rest until the actor-turned-politician becomes the Chief Minister.

Puri, also the co-in-charge of Delhi BJP for the elections, however, later clarified he only meant that the BJP will win the Delhi elections under Tiwari’s leadership.

Singh said the taking back of the name also shows that there is infighting in the BJP.

“There is a strong infighting in the BJP and at least three to four people are in the race. BJP has no face to fight against Kejriwal,” Singh said.

He also said that before elections, people should know who will be the Chief Minister.

“They (BJP) have accepted defeat. Contesting elections is just a formality for the BJP. AAP will break the record of 2015,” Singh said.

Puri on Monday said people will judge AAP for its work and not who is fighting against it.

“The senior party leadership will decide the CM face. Tiwari is a close friend and leading the party in Delhi. The AAP got very excited on Tiwari’s name. They should know that they will win or lose the election on the basis of its work,” Puri said.

He also said that the number of seats will be decided by the people who are suffering from polluted air and water and also the bad shape of the transport system.

Puri also said that he wanted to tell Kejriwal that the AAP is losing ground and people know about his reality now.

Puri even called the Delhi government “underperforming and non-performing” for implementing Central schemes in Delhi.

