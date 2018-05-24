BJP has ‘zero tolerance’ on national security: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Narendra Modi-led government has “zero tolerance” towards national security but “a war with Pakistan is the last option”.

“We have zero tolerance for national security. The maximum number of militants have been killed in the state in last four years of our government. War with Pakistan is the last option,” he said addressing a press conference on the completion of four years of the NDA government.

He was replying to a question over the repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan on the international border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and whether war with Pakistan was an option.

When asked about the Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacking the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in his report card, Shah said, “What do you expect from the opposition?”

“I have given the facts and figures of the works of the (Narendra) Modi government in last four years. And we are ready to debate on the basis of the these facts and figures with them on any platform,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President also dubbed as “false” reports of Modi government spending over Rs 4,600 crore on advertisements to mark the completion of four years in office.

“These figures are not correct,” he said without elaborating.

Shah also said that there is “no atmosphere of fear” in the country as alleged by the opposition.

“But there is fear among those who are holding benami properties, those who are holding black money as the government has brought bills against them,” he said.

Shah also described south as an important area for the saffron party’s expansion. “South is an important area for the BJP. The party winning 104 seats in Karnataka assembly polls, I think, is a good symbol for the party to flourish in the southern states.”

Shah also said that the BJP government brought political stability in the country.

“There was a time when the national dailies were filled with news of corruption. But after this government came to power, no such news of corruption came,” he said.

“Modi brought political stability. He took the country forward from the era of policy paralysis to policy driven development,” he said.

Describing Modi as the most popular Prime Minister, Shah said, “For the first time after 30 years, a government with full majority came to power in the Centre. And Modi is the most hard working and popular Prime Minister of the country. He is a visionary.”

“And it is his work that people have chosen the BJP government in 20 states of the country. The BJP is currently ruling over 65 per cent of the total population,” he added.

–IANS

aks/vsc/vm