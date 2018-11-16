BJP, Independents get 2 seats each in Uttarakhand civic polls

Dehradun, Nov 20 (IANS) The ruling BJP and the Independents won two seats each in the contest for the mayoral and chairman’s posts in Uttarakhand’s 84 civic bodies for which vote counting was underway on Tuesday, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is cruising ahead in six other seats, the Independents were leading in four, and the Congress candidates in two.

Counting began at 8 a.m. and in the initial rounds for the 1,064 corporator seats, the Independents maintained a considerable lead by winning 80 seats, the BJP won 20, while the Congress came a poor third with just eight seats.

