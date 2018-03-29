BJP intensifying communal polarization: CPI-M

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Referring to rising communal disturbances in Bihar, the CPI-M on Friday accused the BJP of sharpening communal polarization following its rout in the Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Widespread communal disturbances are occurring in most districts of Bihar,” a statement by the Communist Party of India-Marxist said, at the end of a Central Committee meeting here.

“After the betrayal of the ‘Grand Alliance’ by (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar and the BJP being in the government, official patronage is being extended to such communal polarization,” it said.

“Central ministers are playing an active role in creating disturbances in various states across the country – Bihar, Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh.

“It is clear that after the severe drubbing that the BJP received in recent by-elections, it is intensifying the sharpening of communal polarization by mounting such attacks against religious minorities and the Dalits,” it said.

–IANS

mr/soni