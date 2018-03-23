BJP IT cell chief declares Karnataka polling date before EC

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday announced the date of Karnataka Assembly polls even ahead of the Election Commission — and then quickly deleted his tweet.

“Karnataka will vote on May 12, counting on May 18,” Malviya tweeted at 11.08 a.m.

The poll panel announced the date a few minutes later at a press conference. While the polling date was the same as mentioned in Malviya’s tweet, the date of counting announced by the Election Commission was May 15.

–IANS

